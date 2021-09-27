type here...
Takoradi woman bought her fake pregnancy belly at GHS30 from market – Prosecutor

By Kweku Derrick
Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the controversial alleged pregnancy and kidnapping case, bought her fake pregnant baby bump at GHS30 from the Takoradi Market Circle.

This was disclosed in court by the Prosecutor when the victim, now a suspect in Police custody, was arraigned before the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A on Monday, September 27.

Emmanuel Basintale told the court that Josephine was not under any form of duress on Friday, September 24 when she confessed to faking her pregnancy and kidnapping, in the presence of her mother, some medical officers as well as policemen.

Josephine Panyin Mensah is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

She however pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared in court.

The court presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu granted her a bail of GHS 50,000 with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to be reconvened on October 14, 2021.

Source:GHPage

Monday, September 27, 2021
