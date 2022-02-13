type here...
GhPageNewsTamale: Angry youth clash with police, two shot
News

Tamale: Angry youth clash with police, two shot

By Albert
Tamale: Angry youth clash with police, two shot
- Advertisement -

Following a conflict with the police in Tamale, in the Northern Region, two people in Lamashegu were allegedly shot.

This comes after a young guy was apprehended while seeking safety at the community’s palace.

The commotion is said to have started when the young man ran into the palace of Lamashe-Naa to avoid being arrested by security personnel.

According to an eyewitness, the young man was being pursued because he was driving an unauthorized automobile.

However, when he ran into the palace, he was supposedly shot by the police, resulting in a riot.

The behavior, according to the youth, was insulting to traditional authority, which prompted their protests.

They set fire to car tires and threw stones at the police.

One victim was taken immobile on a motorcycle, according to a JoyNews reporter who was on the scene.

Blood was seen seeping from another person’s hand, and another person’s leg was damaged.

The dispersed youth are reuniting at several vantage points, while the police have set up camp near the Lamashegu Police Station with water cannons and armed troops.

To get the situation under control, a group of troops joined up with the police.

Watch Video Below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 13, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    83 ° F
    83 °
    83 °
    73 %
    3mph
    19 %
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News