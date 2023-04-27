A Cameronian Taxi driver named Joly Tyang has been nabbed by the police for hacking his wife and her lover to death after he caught them having intercourse.



The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning, April 24, 2023, in Makak, a locality in Nyong, the central region (Cameroon).



Apparently, Toyang’s neighbours had told him that his wife always brought another man into his house anytime he left for work.

Hence he decided to fake going to work on that fateful day and as he has always been told, his wife’s lover came and as usual they started having intercourse.



He immediately rushed for a matchet to hack both of them to death while his wife’s boyfriend was still on top of her.

“Tjang Joly, who is a renowned driver carried out the act on Monday, April 24, 2023, at about 2:03 a.m. after catching his wife cheating with another man. The man murdered his wife with a machete after which he proceeded to murder the alleged lover with the same tool a few minutes later,” the police said.

