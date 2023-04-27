type here...
Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar’s wife, Ruby Bediako

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar's wife, Ruby Bediako
Unlike her husband who has a soft spot for social media, Rubby Bediako prefers to keep a low profile.

As seen in the video, Cheddar was dressed in his usual military style while Ruby was dressed in a classy green outfit.

Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar's wife, Ruby Bediako

Ruby stole all the attention as fans gushed over her ethereal beauty – even after delivering a few kids.

Ruby Bediako is like a blooming flower in a vast garden, radiating with a stunning beauty that captivates anyone who lays their eyes upon her.


Her poise, elegance, and grace make her a true marvel to behold, leaving a lasting impression on those lucky enough to cross her path.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

