- Advertisement -

Self-styled Prince of Africa popularly known as Cheddar and his breathtakingly gorgeous wife Ruby Bediako have taken over social media trends with a new all-loved-up video.

Unlike her husband who has a soft spot for social media, Rubby Bediako prefers to keep a low profile.

As seen in the video, Cheddar was dressed in his usual military style while Ruby was dressed in a classy green outfit.

READ ALSO: “I’m not Cheddar’s class” – Osebo admits

Ruby stole all the attention as fans gushed over her ethereal beauty – even after delivering a few kids.

Ruby Bediako is like a blooming flower in a vast garden, radiating with a stunning beauty that captivates anyone who lays their eyes upon her.



Her poise, elegance, and grace make her a true marvel to behold, leaving a lasting impression on those lucky enough to cross her path.

Watch the video below to know more…

Prince of Africa, Freedom Jacob Caesar and his beautiful wife Ruby Bediako on your screens? pic.twitter.com/hKzOcl4Xf9 — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 25, 2023

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

The wife fine mmom ? — King? (@1Kingsford) April 25, 2023

Ruby Adorkor Bediako has always been a beautiful lady ?? — JUICY JAY & YVONNE LOVERS ??STAN (José) (@JuicyVonne) April 25, 2023

It's so beautiful ? — BiLly ThaGoat ? (@Billy_ThaGoat) April 25, 2023

Ou such a beauty — MaameAfia (@cashprincess23) April 25, 2023

READ ALSO: Cheddar gives his best friend a signed blank cheque to withdraw any amount he wants