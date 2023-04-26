Wife empties her husband’s bank account after discovering that he’s planning to marry a second wife (Video)

- Advertisement -

A smart wife has taught her husband an unforgettable lesson after she discovered that he was planning to marry a second wife.

In a viral video that was first shared @prince_dstn, on TikTok, the husband and wife were fiercely arguing about the second wife issue.



According to the blogger, the man reported his wife for spending money from their joint account without informing him.

While talking to the couple on camera, it was discovered that after the wife got the sum of 700k naira which is equivalent to Ghc 18,008.61 as part of her inheritance from her late father.

Her husband proposed that they should use the money to buy a piece of land which she agreed to.



After some time, the husband sold the land for a profit with the plan to marry a second wife without informing the woman. The sale was N1.5m (Ghc 38,589.88)

As soon as the woman got wind of what he wanted to use the money for, she withdrew the N800k remaining in the account as the man had spent part of the money.

The husband fruitlessly tried to defend himself as new details about their issue emerged.

The video has since triggered massive reactions online as social media users are currently hailing the lady for the drastic actions she took on her husband.

Watch the video below to know more…

