Emmanuel Kwakye, a taxi driver at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana has killed his girlfriend of 3 years called Lamisi.

According to the reports received by GhPage, Emmanuel Kwakye killed Lamisi after she broke up with him for no reason.

The reports explain that the taxi driver was married with two children before he met Lamisi but dumped his family and stayed with Lamisi.

It was the same person, Emmanuel Kwakye who sponsored Lamisi through her three years of education at the Teacher’s Training College.

Lamisi, Lady killed in Cape cost by taxi driver

But after completing school, Lamisi informed Emmanuel Kwakye she can’t marry him without giving any ‘proper’ explanation.

Anger by the shocking turned of events, Emmanuel Kwakye stabbed Lamisi to death and fled the scene to avoided police arrest and lynching from the public

The taxi driver was later found at Brohima L/A Basic School in Mankessim where he had committed suicide.

This incident has shocked netizens throwing people into the old discussion about men who sponsor their girlfriends to schools who ends up dumping them upon completion.