type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleTaxi driver who cursed girlfriend to death speaks; Threatens to curse anyone...
Lifestyle

Taxi driver who cursed girlfriend to death speaks; Threatens to curse anyone who defends the lady

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Taxi driver who cursed girlfriend to death speaks; Threatens to curse anyone who defends the lady
- Advertisement -

The young Ghanaian taxi driver who went viral yesterday after he shared a 5 minutes clip of himself cursing his girlfriend to death for dumping her despite sponsoring her education has issued a stern warning to Ghanaians defending Maame Yaa.

According to the taxi driver who’s simply known as One Ghana on TikTok, while he was working day and night in order to be able to send Maame Yaa money all the time, she was also giving the money to her secret boyfriend who was at the military training centre.

READ ALSO: Lady whose taxi driver boyfriend cursed to death for saying he’s no longer her class reportedly dies

Lady whose taxi driver boyfriend cursed to death for saying he's no longer her class reportedly dies

In the video, irate One Ghana threatened to mercilessly deal with anyone who jumps to Maame Yaa’s defence – Most especially a lady named Monalisa who’s insulting him for seeking justice in the typical traditional way.

Pepper mouth One Ghana described Monalisa and all the others who are currently arguing on the internet that he did the wrong thing by cursing Maame Yaa.

He asked them if they would have said the same thing if he was to be their biological brother.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Taxi driver curses girlfriend to death for saying he’s no longer her class after taking care of her in school (Video)

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 11, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    87.4 ° F
    87.4 °
    87.4 °
    67 %
    2.7mph
    74 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News