Taxi driver who cursed girlfriend to death speaks; Threatens to curse anyone who defends the lady

According to the taxi driver who’s simply known as One Ghana on TikTok, while he was working day and night in order to be able to send Maame Yaa money all the time, she was also giving the money to her secret boyfriend who was at the military training centre.

In the video, irate One Ghana threatened to mercilessly deal with anyone who jumps to Maame Yaa’s defence – Most especially a lady named Monalisa who’s insulting him for seeking justice in the typical traditional way.

Pepper mouth One Ghana described Monalisa and all the others who are currently arguing on the internet that he did the wrong thing by cursing Maame Yaa.

He asked them if they would have said the same thing if he was to be their biological brother.

Watch the video below to know more…

