Taxi driver curses girlfriend to death for saying he’s no longer her class after taking care of her in school (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

According to the man, when he met Maame Yaa, she was a school dropout who sold eggs under the scorching sun to feed herself, her child and her parents.

He enrolled her back into school and catered for her until she graduated.

Now, Maame Yaa is a graduate and has found a new man hence she claims he’s no longer her class despite sacrificing all that he had to make her comfortable in life.

READ ALSO: Taxi driver butchers his wife and her side guy to death after he caught them having intercourse

In the video, the pained guy additionally revealed that Maame Yaa even had a child when he met her but that didn’t deter him from proposing love to her.

She took care of Maama Yaa’s child as well as her parents because they all depended on the eggs Maa Yaa sold to feed themselves.

The young taxi driver used Maame Yaa’s entire family as thanksgiving to the gods he has summoned her to deal with, on his behalf.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Boyfriend hires a thug to pour acid on his girlfriend for refusing to do a blood covenant with him

READ ALSO: Lady insults and threatens to break up with her boyfriend for sending her Ghc 1700 instead of Ghc 10,000