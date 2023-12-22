More about TD Jakes’ gay accusations plus paedophilia activities lands online

- Advertisement -

The Black Twitter community is going crazy after a TikToker shared some rumours about American pastor T.D. Jakes’s alleged sexual encounters with multiple men at rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs gatherings.

If that’s not shocking enough, the rumours also went into detail about Jakes’s sexual preferences, being called a “power bottom.”

Since the internet loves a juicy scandal, we’ll explain how America’s favourite pastor became a trending topic on social media.

What Is The ‘Pastor T.D. Jakes Power Bottom’ Rumor?



Pastor T.D. Jakes was caught in the middle of a storm involving his longtime friend rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, after a TikTok video posted by user @jusnene on December 20th alleged R&B singer and Combs’ ex-wife Cassie handed over evidence to Federal agents that implicate the pastor’s personal life.

Jusnene’s TikTok alleges Cassie handed over tapes, Diddy’s late wife Kim Porter’s burner phone to the FBI and also an email revealing the pastor’s supposed sexual encounters with multiple men at Combs’ gatherings.

What’s A Power Bottom?



A power bottom is described by Urban Dictionary[2] as gay terminology, “similar to a bottom, but a specific variety.

A power bottom tends to be in charge, and feels most powerful when bottoming.” A Men’s Health article also explains that a “power bottom” is the person “controlling the tempo of sex along with the depth of penetration.”

How Did People React To The ‘Pastor T.D. Jakes Power Bottom’ Rumor?



The rumor quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, igniting a series of debates, reactions to the unexpected scandal and the resurfacing of a previous accusation against Jakes, suggesting he is a closeted homosexual.

This claim appeared in a report on December 21st, 2023 by X user @vsejanea, which used a YouTube video initially uploaded by a self-proclaimed “prophet” on “The Master Voice Prophecy Blog.” The post (shown below) amassed over 1.5 million views and 2,600 retweets in just a few hours.



