- Advertisement -

Teacher Kwadewo, after his fallout with the Ghana Education Service, where he was thrown out, appears to be enjoying life even better.

The former GES employee has taken to the internet to flaunt his newly acquired Benz to shade the government and his former colleagues in the teaching field.

Quoting Nana Addo’s infamous words to teachers, Teacher Kwadwo mockingly captioned his picture showing off his big boy purchase as; You can’t be a teacher and become a millionaire” -Prez Akufo-Addo

READ ALSO: Teacher Kwadwo romantically shows his new heavily endowed girlfriend

Tweeps who have come across the post have described his caption as very unnecessary because owning a Benz doesn’t necessarily make one a millionaire.

And besides, he has been a teacher before hence he knows the plight of government tutors and making a mockery of them is quite insensitive.

Meanwhile, some critics have also put forward that he isn’t the original owner of the Benz he’s shading government teachers with – They claim he only sat in it to take pictures and later share the pictures online to taunt and make teaching look like a useless job.

“You can’t be a teacher and become a millionaire”



-Prez Akufo-Addo pic.twitter.com/zkk3JDVx6e — Teacher Kwadwo (@TeacherKwadwo) February 27, 2023

Whatever work you re doing now, its paying off…good to see you happy ..show your other colleagues the way eh anaa mebc dam — Wano p3 asem???? (@sheshoaa) February 27, 2023

U people don't like the truth , have u ever seen a teacher who is a millionaire? — Donnrock (@Donnrock4) February 27, 2023

No man or only a few have become a millionaires with one source of income so let’s not focus on teachers alone . A doctor can never be a millionaire in Ghana with only his doctoring salary — kAy WuSu (@kaywusu19) February 27, 2023

Stop capping you can’t buy Benz. — Kumasi Mayor? (@HenryKnight_) February 27, 2023

Owning a Benz doesn't make u a millionaire bro??? — Ricky Hubert (@RickyHubert2) February 27, 2023

Are you a millionaire now after you were sacked? — Yawson ? (@Brayaw_Yawson) February 27, 2023

READ ALSO – “Welcome home” – Teacher Kwadwo reacts happily to sacking of GES Boss