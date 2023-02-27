Teacher Kwadewo, after his fallout with the Ghana Education Service, where he was thrown out, appears to be enjoying life even better.
The former GES employee has taken to the internet to flaunt his newly acquired Benz to shade the government and his former colleagues in the teaching field.
Quoting Nana Addo’s infamous words to teachers, Teacher Kwadwo mockingly captioned his picture showing off his big boy purchase as; You can’t be a teacher and become a millionaire” -Prez Akufo-Addo
Tweeps who have come across the post have described his caption as very unnecessary because owning a Benz doesn’t necessarily make one a millionaire.
And besides, he has been a teacher before hence he knows the plight of government tutors and making a mockery of them is quite insensitive.
Meanwhile, some critics have also put forward that he isn’t the original owner of the Benz he’s shading government teachers with – They claim he only sat in it to take pictures and later share the pictures online to taunt and make teaching look like a useless job.
