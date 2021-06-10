Techiman South MP hot over alleged land theft; Landowner accuses the MP of using police to intimidate him

- Advertisement -

The battle between a group and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South Constituency, Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, over 0.35 acres of Land at La in the Greater Accra Region looks far from ending.

After petitioning the Crime Office at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. Benjamin Adu has once again petitioned the Appointment Committee of Parliament over the conduct of the Member (MP) of Parliament for the Techiman South Constituency, Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

According to Dr. Adu, the MP has been consistently entering the said parcel of land unlawfully using brute force with the aid of his personal aids and surrogate military personnel to deter him, Dr. Adu from entering his own land. And now he is using the police and land guards to intimidate the legitimate owner of the land.

“He uses his personal aids, surrogate military personnel to deny me of my exclusive right to use and enjoy my land and all other benefits afforded me under the law”, Dr. Adu lamented.

According to the statement, on countless occasions, Dr. Adu has been harassed and assaulted by the men in military uniform and police uniform employed by the Member of Parliament anytime he dared entered the said land to work.

“The MP has been in flagrant disregard of any rights and freedom as provided for in article 18 as well as Section 12 of Act 1030. My rights are brazenly violated with brute force and intimidation with horror and show of bravado in secrecy”, the petitioner stated.

The committee of Parliament, according to Dr. Adu has received the petition in good faith and is expected to invite the Law Maker for the query as soon as possible.

Mr. Adu also disclosed that a statement made by the MP that he does not know anything about what is going on was a total lie and should not be regarded by the general public.

According to him, the argument by the Law Maker that somebody was behind the issue politically was false, as he accuses him of illegally grabbing their lands. He underscored the need for the law of the law to deal with the Techiman South MP over his unlawful conduct.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has denied owning any land in the area and subsequently described all the allegations as false. The MP says he suspects this is politically motivated and is urging all to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Mr. Korsah has asked the petitioners to disclose the full identity of the supposed person who is using unfair means to take their lands and add the necessary particulars that can be used in investigating their challenges to find a solution.

Meanwhile, according to Dr. Adu, contrary to Mr. Adjei Mensah Korsah’s claim that the petitioners have not reported the case, the case has actually been reported to the police at the Headquarters and that Kaonen Dappah in the CID department is the officer and Mr. Atuluk as the boss of the unit handling the case.