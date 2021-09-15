type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Fake awards winner' – Samini calls out Shatta Wale for disrespecting other...
Entertainment

‘Fake awards winner’ – Samini calls out Shatta Wale for disrespecting other Ghanaian artistes

By Kweku Derrick
Samini and Shatta Wale
Samini and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Samini has called out Shatta Wale over alleged bribes he pays to award organisers to receive plaques he did not deserve or legitimately win.

The High-Grade Family boss took to Twitter Tuesday morning to lash out at his arch-rival for occasionally denigrating everyone who crosses his path to seemingly appear as the best in the entertainment industry.

Samini, who threatened to expose the dirty secrets of Shatta Wale, claimed that the dancehall artiste paid monies to win his BASS Awards, adding that he desperately pays his way out of almost everything just to be at the top.

He wrote: “Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol! Tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them Mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah

In a series of Tweets sighted by GHPage.com, the ‘My Own’ hitmaker slammed Shatta Wale and also described him as fake.

Samini also alleged that the self-acclaimed richest Ghanaian artiste scams big men for money and will expose him.

He also made some serious allegations against Shatta Wale in regards to some awards he received.

Samini further dared Shatta Wale to release a hit song, adding that he (Shatta) is struggling to get a hit track.

See Tweets below;

Samini Post
Samini Post
Samini Post
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News