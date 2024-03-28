type here...
Tema General Hospital: Newborn reportedly dies as dumsor hits the health facility
News

Tema General Hospital: Newborn reportedly dies as dumsor hits the health facility

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Tema General Hospital Newborn dies as dumsor hits the health facility
According to a report from GH One TV, a newborn baby has tragically passed away after a power outage hit Tema General Hospital.

As reported, the erratic power cut on Tuesday evening plunged the neonatal unit of Tema General Hospital into chaos, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of the newborn.

The neonatal unit, where infants requiring intensive care are housed, relies heavily on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices.

The generator intended to provide backup power for the unit is prone to shutting down when overloaded.

Dumsor hits Tema General Hospital as babies on oxygen struggle to stay alive (Video)

A sad video that has taken over social media shows a total blackout at Tema General Hospital.

In the clip which has since evoked emotions, babies on oxygen can be heard crying and seemingly begging for help.

As reported, several newborn babies who had just been born with some critically ill and requiring incubators and ventilators were faced with this terrible fate.

As confirmed by the nurse who spoke in the background of the video, there’s no extra-flow meter to connect to the oxygen making the situation very dire. READ MORE HERE

Source:GHpage

