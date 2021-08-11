- Advertisement -

Kumerican rapper Amerado in his diss song to Obibini has stated that the latter should give thanks to Zylofon because has it not being them he wouldn’t have gotten a place to sleep.

In his song “The throne’ which is a diss song to Obibini, he questioned how relevant the rapper would be in the system if not for embattled businessman Nana Appiah Mensah and his record label.

The music industry has been silent for some time but thanks to rappers Obibini and Amerado, the industry has gotten some attention again.

The two rappers are currently battling it out to prove who is the best rapper in the country.

Obibini dropped a diss song titled ‘Deceased’ where he threw shots at Amerado asking him what he achieved in the industry so far.

As it stands now, some music lovers have tipped Amerado as the best in the first round of the beef between the two.

Checks indicate that Obibini would drop his 2nd diss song this morning.