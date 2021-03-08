- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Pamela Watara after two years of visiting Angel Obinim’s church has come out to say the prayers from the popular man of God in her life didn’t work.

Our cherish readers would remember that Pamela Odame Watara in 2019 stormed the International Godsway Church headed by Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim for prayers.

Obinim before praying for her revealed a prophecy about her life saying that there are some people who are willing to help her but some dwarfs from her father’s family are preventing that from happening.

Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment review, Pamela revealed her life have not changed since the prayers which means the dwarfs in her family are still at work.

According to her, after Bishop Obinim prayed for her no one has come to help her as preacher predicted in 2019.

Counselor Lutterodt who was also a guest on the same show questioned Pamela on the effort she put in after Obinim’s prayers.

He was on the view that Pamela has no right to say Obinim’s prayers didn’t work because she in the first place didnt do anything to make the prayers work.