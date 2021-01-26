type here...
GhPage Entertainment The holy spirit doesn't know embarrassment - DKB sides with Cecilia Marfo
Entertainment

The holy spirit doesn’t know embarrassment – DKB sides with Cecilia Marfo

By Qwame Benedict
The holy spirit doesn't know embarrassment - DKB sides with Cecilia Marfo
Joyce-Blessing-DKB-Cecilia-Marfo
- Advertisement -

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB has thrown his support behind Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo following her embarrassing act on Joyce Blessing a few days ago.

Cecilia Marfo during a song ministration by Joyce Blessing forcibly took the microphone from the former Zylofone signee only for Cecilia to tell her to go back to her husband.

The act put up by Cecilia Marfo got people wondering as to why she would openly embarrass her fellow colleague.

While some people bash Cecilia for her act, the likes of DKB has jumped to her side questioning why people would be bashing the ‘afunuba” hitmaker for her harmless comment.

According to DKB, people who are not spiritual will see Cecilia Marfo’s drama with Joyce Blessing as an embarrassment but true believers will take a lesson from it and avoid the wrath of the Holy Spirit.

He posted: “The holy spirit doesn’t care about embarrassment when you don’t heed to him. Canal eyes will see this issue as public harassment, true believers will take a lesson to avoid the wrath of the Holy Spirit. Pls If you want to tell me trash, I’m the majority speaker at Zoomlion.”

See screenshot of his post below:

DKB post

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Accra
haze
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
61 %
2.6mph
90 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News