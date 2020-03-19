- Advertisement -

The lady who was reported to have cheated with Sammy on Nana Ama has finally broken the long silence on how it all happened.

The lady who was alleged to have given Sammy a Blow Job has been identified as Edith, a level 100 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology-KNUST.

Speaking to Halifax on OKAY FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ during a phone-in interview, Edith admitted having night’s affair with Sammy.

She debunked ever giving Sammy a blow job. She explained that she just gave Sammy soft touches at his sensitive areas and they both had a good time – without going pants down(se.x).

Edith added that she was shocked as to how fast false pieces of information quickly spread all over.

It could be remembered barely two weeks ago, Sammy a first-year student of KNUST became a Twitter ‘celebrity’ after a video of him crying like a baby, begging Nana Ama to forgive him after cheating went viral.

Broken-hearted as he was, he threw his phone away after the messages he sent to Nana Ama were not replied (blue ticks). He went on to send her a voice note saying ‘the past is not the present’ which later became the most used phrase on campus.

He, however, for the first time in an interview after the break up disclosed that all the pictures that were in circulation as of that time were not actually the real photos of Nana Ama.

In the interview, he stated that most of the information that went across was false, it was spiced up by his friends just to make something out of it though he was heartbroken.