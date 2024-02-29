“The Queen is back”; Maame Serwaa makes surprising appearance on social media with new curves – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Kumawood Princess, Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa has finally made a come back on social media months after disappearing.

In a recent video sighted on instagram, the talented teen actress was spotted at a popular hair salon getting a new braid looking more cute curvier.

Maame Serwaa has kept a low profile after reports came out suggesting that she has end things with her boyfriend which left her heartbroken.

The young lovers had matching tattoos during their two years relationship unfortunately ended in tears.

Check out the video below