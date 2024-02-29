type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“You’re ungrateful, nobody knew you before Singathon”; Ghanaians drag Afua Asantewaa for her bold claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
As reported by Ghpage.com, a controversial newspaper cover headline of Afua Asantewaa claiming she was famous prior to her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon has sparked debate on social media.

At the front page of the Ghanaian entertainment newspaper, Graphic Showbiz had Afua Asantewaa’s photo and a title of her claiming that she was famous even before she embarked on her viral GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

This declaration has sparked an intense debate on social media platforms with a huge chunk of netizens not really siding with the media personality and even organizers.

According to a section of Ghanaians, Afua is becoming self centered and ungrateful due to her recent comments on issues.

Check out some reactions

