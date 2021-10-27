type here...
‘The system in Ghana coerces a married man to have a girlfriend’ – Ken Ofori Atta

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ken Ofori Attah has made a statement that has got Ghanaians talking in the last few hours.

The Minister of Finance revealed one of the challenges most marriages encounter in Ghana. He said this while addressing an audience at an event.

According to the politician, the issue in Ghana somehow the system compels the married man to have a girlfriend.

He asserted how difficult it is for one to be in that situation or face such an ordeal.

“The issue in Ghana for marriages is that somehow the system compels you to have a girlfriend and it’s a very difficult thing…” Ken said in the video.

Source:GHPAGE

