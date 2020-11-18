The leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has taken to his social media page to list some prophecies set to be experienced by Ghanaians in the coming days and months.

According to the man of God, the Ghana Police Service, the Volta Region, the church are going to experience some bad news while the economy would improve from March next year.

Prophet Nigel explained that the Police are going to be attacked spiritually, a prominent lawyer from the Volta Region is going to say goodbye to the world.

His post reads:

“1.I saw a SERIOUS CRISISIN GHANA POLICE SERVICE SPIRITUALLY…. 2.I saw the Country quiet because of an OLD STATE LAWYER FROM THE VOLTA REGION SAYING BYE BYE TO US(I Am trying my best to reach them behind the curtains)

3.I Saw France CRYING.

4.There is an AGENDA TO RIG THE ELECTIONS OF 2020…ALL SHOULD BE WATCHFUL**

5.GHANA will be enjoying some great signs of economic relief from March NEXT YEAR

6.THERE IS AN AGENDA TO FIGHT THE CHURCH IN GHANA AND IF YOU ARE NOT A GRADUATE OR YOU DONT BELONG TO THEIR REQUIRED ASSOCIATION,YOU CANT LEAD A CHURCH, I SAW IT CLEARLY

7.I SAW AGAIN SPIRITUALLY,HOMOSEXULITY IF CARE IS NOT TAKINBEING PUSHED INTO OUR MAIN SOCIETY….Let the body of Christ pray. 8.I saw a prophet saying BYE Bye To us….he is above 45years old….(am trying to reach out to them,I will try but lets keep praying)) 9.Greater Kumasi Region…I saw in-security from next two weeks* 10.The Opposition MUST GO ALL OUT BECAUSE I SAW MAJORITY SEATS FOR THEM..(……N.B.All the above Prophcies can be averted by prayer and sacrifices whiles the good ones can also be pushed into realities by same…i am Nigel Gaisie,I ONLY SEE IN BITS*……BE CURSED FOREVER IF YOU COME ON MY PAGE TO ABUSE ME,MAY THE OIL ON ME FIGHT YOU FOREVER…MAY MY COVENANTS FIGHT YOU IN JESUS NAME,AMEN **PNG.”

See screenshot below: