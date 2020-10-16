type here...
Entertainment

There is no way I’ll date someone like Akuapem Polo – Osebo

By Qwame Benedict
Fashionista and baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoah identified as Richard Brown aka Osebo the Zaraman has disclosed that he would in no way date some female celebrities in the country.

According to Osebo, he would never enter into a relationship with the likes of Tracey Boakye, Akuapem Poloo or Pamela Odame Watara because they are not his taste.

Osebo explained that these names are very controversial people and worse of all they are not submissive in any relationship.

The fashionista made this known during an interview with Ouophi Okyeame on Angel FM.

He added that he will only date a woman who can reason with him in terms of his business not someone ladies who would be causing problem for him everytime.

Watch the video below:

He however mentioned the names of Jackie Appiah, Stacy Amoateng Matha Ankomah and others as some of the celebrities he would glady date.

