Ghanaian actor, director, author and satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa professionally known as KSM has in an interview with Nkonkonsah stated that there are too many contradictions in the Bible.

“I have a problem with the Bible because it has so many contradictions,” KSM said.

The award-winning King of Ghana satirical comedy, enunciated that the many chapters in the bible are not precise as it conveys different information and meaning hence making it less trusted.

He also added that, the people who wrote the Bible did so using human understanding therefore they attributed human qualities to God.

”Those who wrote the bible wrote it from the point of view that we’re humans and so let us attribute the same human qualities to God.

So, God gets angry. In the bible, you’ll find God angry. He said I have regretted that I made Saul King. God is not human. God doesn’t have the attributes of a human being to be angry”, he stated.

In KSM’s standpoint, indicated that the Bible emphasizes that God is omniscient so why would the same book also claim that God had to test Abraham to prove his loyalty.

God should have known that Abraham was not going to sacrifice Isaac in the first place. Do you agree with KSM? Share your thoughts…