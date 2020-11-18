There is no beef; we just need to settle our differences- Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale

Just when we thought Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had held out an olive branch, there seems to be some friction between them again.

The rumour bird whispered that their little misunderstanding came after their FaceOff on Asaase FM dubbed #Clash2CrushCorona.

Apparently, Stonebwoy was in high hopes of winning the competition but ended up trailing the SM Boss in the vote count.

Shatta has confirmed that there had been a little mixup after the show since Stonebwoy thought he was the deserving winner of the clash.

Shatta insisted that Stonebwoy, after agreeing to a winner-takes-all deal, was upset that he lost and hence their fallout.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, the Melissa hit crooner disclosed that Stonebwoy had taken offence and was not responding to his calls anymore.

According to Shatta, Stonebwoy’s emotions got the better of him leading to their strained relationship.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Stonebwoy doesn't pick up my calls- Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/pGzOAwlChJ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 18, 2020

Nonetheless, The BHIM Nation President has responded to Shatta’s claims denying ever having any kind of misgiving toward the latter.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group tweeted, ”I Dey hear hear some phone call [email protected] you know I’m cool with you.. we can’t assume that we are like “Bread and butter “already… small okay brother last time I checked you haven’t replied your WhatsApp Yet.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Stonebwoy tweet to Shatta

Stonebwoy revealed that Shatta himself had not responded to his last WhatsApp message to him.

Stone advised that Shatta understood that their relationship needed to grow and that they would not become besties overnight.

The Putuu hitmaker explained that there was no beef and that he was open to settling any differences with his compatriot.