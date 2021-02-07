There is only 1GAD; so many kings and dons- Stonebwoy shades Shatta for claiming to own the “1” trend

Stonebwoy has rebutted Shatta Wale’s claim that he started what is now called the “1” trend by calling himself 1DON and releasing a song with that title.

Following the release of Stonebwoy’s 1GAD song, fans from the BHIM Nation and SM camps went into a banter over whose song was better.

Shatta’s militant fanbase claimed that their artiste, Shatta Wale’s, 1DON song trumps Stonebwoy’s recent release.

Shatta, in a number of posts on social media, has called all other artistes using a byname similar to his photo copies.

His posts seemed a direct jab at Stonebwoy since he also goes by the nickname 1GAD.

Some have argued, however, that Stonebwoy took up the name before his compatriot even began calling himself 1DON.

The BHIM Nation President has also thrown subliminal shots at Shatta claiming that he set the trend.

“There’s only 1GAD Soooo many kings and soooo many DONS…… example Don Bortey!!”

Shatta’s is yet to respond to his comments as both artistes, seemingly, have harmless fun on social media.