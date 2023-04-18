“They would have called me a drug addict if it were me” – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has reacted with disdain to the wanton hypocrisy many Ghanaians have exhibited following the virality of Okyememe Kwame’s provocative photo.

The Rap Doctor shared a model photo to mark his birthday, in which he is seen in just shorts.

The explanation that was given for his decision to rock that attire was that Okyeame Kwame was promoting his newest clothing brand, OK.

However sane it might sound, Shatta Wale believes the reaction of the populace would have been different if it were he who was seen in that attire.

Ghanaians are praising Okyeame Kwame but If I did same, I would be labelled as drug addict” – Shatta Wale

Following Akuapem Poloo’s terrible experience, where she had to spend some days in jail for going naked on social media, Shatta Wale believes that the sauce of the goose should be sauce for the gander.

The SM president shared a picture on Twitter, implying that he could not understand why people were hailing Okyememe Kwame for his nude photo; meanwhile, he has been blasted in the past for similar actions.

This is so beautiful Father and son ????? pic.twitter.com/W3wqM2E86m — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 17, 2023

@realsest_lakers commented: Why dem dey compare ? Okyeame is wearing his own released boxers which is up sale o . Dey play

@Views09 commented: When Shatta Wale does it he’s not normal but when another person does it, they’re creative. Shatta just can’t win walahi

@branik& wrote: There’s a difference bro And also no one calls it classic He’s actually taking backlashes for that post. And even as much as people are hating his post… I really don’t see what is wrong with it. It wasn’t necessary as he could’ve hired a model to do it

Remember, Shatta Wale, was called out for undressing himself on stage at the Accra Sports Stadium last December.

Therefore, he believes the angst that greeted his action and the nationwide condemnation it received should be given to Okyeame Kwame too.