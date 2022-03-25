type here...
Don’t think about marriage if you don’t have 18k in your account – Lady

By Qwame Benedict
A social media user has made a controversial statement on social media after advising men not to think of getting married if they don’t have over Ghc 18k in their bank accounts.

She made this known in a video where she stated emphatically that men shouldn’t dream of settling down if they can’t boast of having N10 million since she is a Nigerian.

The yet-to-be-identified lady said: ”As a man, if you don’t have at least 10million naira in your savings, Then you are not yet qualified for marriage.”

Watch the video below:

One would say there are many advantages to using social media but seems gradually we are seeing the disadvantages of it when a wrong person creates an account to share his/her opinion.

Check out some comments from other netizens below;

Austeen_payne: “Then as a woman ?”

Official_fumilola: “Then how much do you have ?”

Chiemekadave: “How much your PAPA get marry your MAMA ? ?????”

Dj_osax: “You papa get reach 5k for Acct ????”

Codex_fund: She is right thou cause I don’t understand why you will have just hundredths of thousands and will be thinking you worth marriage …….. if millions ain’t sounding in your bank bro hustle …..build a brighter future …. Don’t get married into poverty so you child won’t grow in trenches ???”

    Source:Ghpage

