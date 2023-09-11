- Advertisement -

Famous comic actor Kwaku Manu has sent a piece of advice to his colleague and brother in the industry Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win after the latter declared his intention to contest as MP in 2024.

Lil Win few weeks ago announced that he had received calls from some Chiefs and prominent people from the Afigya Kwabre South constituency in the Ashanti Region asking him to represent them in Parliament.

According to Lil Win, he has thought about the idea and wants to announce that he is going to contest as an MP in the upcoming 2024 General Elections as an independent candidate.

A lot of people applauded Lil Win for taking such a bold step in planning to venture into politics something that can make or break him.

Kwaku Manu who is happy with Lil Win’s plan to contest the elections has told him that politics is not an easy playground for people and anyone entering into it should be careful.

Speaking in an interview, Kwaku Manu stated that one needs to prepare and know all that is involved when it comes to politics before they venture into it else they would be a failure.

“Politics is a different ball game altogether, It’s not just about being popular or having a large fan base. It’s about understanding the needs of your constituents, the legislative process, and how to effectively represent your people,” he said.

He urged Lil Win to seek advice and mentorship from people who have been in politics for a long time so he can learn a thing or two from them and not rely on what people are telling him because he is popular.

“It’s crucial for Lilwin to learn from those who have been in politics for years. They can help him navigate the complexities of the political world and avoid common pitfalls that newcomers often encounter.”

Kwaku Manu concluded that “Your constituents should always come first, It’s essential to listen to their concerns, engage with them, and work towards improving their lives.”