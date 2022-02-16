type here...
This is how to check and confirm school selection for 2021 BECE candidates

The Ghana Education Service has confirmed school selection for students taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2021.

The GES noted in a release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit, that candidates can verify and confirm school choices by bulk SMS, USSD, and online.

“As part of measures to ensure smooth placement this year, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat has made available the choices of schools selected by the 2021 BECE Candidates through bulk SMS, USSD messaging and online for verification and confirmation,” the release noted.

It added that “apart from the bulk messages that would be sent to all contacts, parents, and candidates can also dial *899* 881# and follow the instructions to verify choices made via USSD.

“In addition, the online portal option can also be accessed via https://csspsverify.com .”

The verification procedure is scheduled to begin on February 16, 2022, and end on February 22, 2022.

“A bulk SMS of the selected schools will be issued to the contact numbers provided by candidates during the school selection,” GES said.

The GES advised BECE candidates in 2021 to “verify and immediately tell their various Heads of Schools of any error detected for repairs to be made,” according to the GES.

 The release stated that the process does not allow for the change of already selected schools “except there is an error that needs to be rectified.”

“Parents, guardians, candidates, and the general public are to take note and act accordingly,” it said.

