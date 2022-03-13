type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"This is inappropriate" - Ghanaians blast Shugatiti for wearing a revealing dress...
Entertainment

“This is inappropriate” – Ghanaians blast Shugatiti for wearing a revealing dress to Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral

By Armani Brooklyn
Shugatiti - Afia Schwar
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, nudist and brand influencer, Shugatiti has come under a barrage of attacks for attending Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral in a seductive dress.

According to some critics on the internet, our female celebrities are so attention obsessed that they will use any opportunity they get to be the talk of town.

With reference to a video to a video that has since gone rife on the internet, Shugatiti stormed the funeral grounds dressed in a black and white cloth.

It was a mini dress with a black lace material forming the part of the chest area. It looked relatively short.

One can also clearly see the deep part of her thighs which is very inappropriate and indecent as far as courtesy demands.

Well, Shugatiti was not the only female who dressed like she was attending a beauty contest at Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral.

Others also rocked similar outfits just to capture attention and trend on the internet for some days.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 13, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    55 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News