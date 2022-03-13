“This is inappropriate” – Ghanaians blast Shugatiti for wearing a revealing dress to Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, nudist and brand influencer, Shugatiti has come under a barrage of attacks for attending Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral in a seductive dress.

According to some critics on the internet, our female celebrities are so attention obsessed that they will use any opportunity they get to be the talk of town.

With reference to a video to a video that has since gone rife on the internet, Shugatiti stormed the funeral grounds dressed in a black and white cloth.

It was a mini dress with a black lace material forming the part of the chest area. It looked relatively short.

One can also clearly see the deep part of her thighs which is very inappropriate and indecent as far as courtesy demands.

Well, Shugatiti was not the only female who dressed like she was attending a beauty contest at Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral.

Others also rocked similar outfits just to capture attention and trend on the internet for some days.

Watch the video below to know more…