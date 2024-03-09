This is needless and a waste of money – Ghanaians blast Dr Grace Boadu’s family for burying in her Ghc 50k coffin

- Advertisement -

The alleged price of Dr Grace Boadu’s coffin has caused a massive uproar on social media.

As alleged, the well-designed casket that was used to bury the late herbal practitioner values around Ghc 50k.

Despite the actual price not being confirmed at the moment, the Ghc50k tag that has been placed on the well-designed casket might be true.

Looking at the appearance of the casket, it’s convincing that it might cost even more than the Ghc50k tag that has been placed on it by social media users.

Reacting to the price of the super-expensive coffin, some social media users have fumed at the family of the deceased for spending such a huge amount of money on an item which has no ROI.

Moses Kwame Agbeneva for instance commented – Waste of money..

Ohemaa Dorky – This has no impact

NanaBa Quami Boski – Expensive coffin but there are poor people in her family that needs only a bit to stand on their feet…waste of money.

Edward Nti –People are in the family needs help no help for them we love dead body Africa mmmm

Kwame Nkrumah – ?mom Asantefo? nso y’agyimi Kakra oo me that need Ghc1000 to roof my Container in krofrom? They’re going to bury x fifty of the money i need! SMH. Ah well, 3biaa na me papa amm?bra no nso ntia m’ekeka saa no de3aa mennim!

