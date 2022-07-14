“Thomas Partey is not my boyfriend, we never dated” – Sara Bella clarifies

- Advertisement -

Sara Bella, the supposed girlfriend of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, has come out to clarify the story about being the footballer’s girlfriend or wife.

According to her, she has not dated, married or even been in any amorous relationship with Thomas Partey. Thus stories about her alleged relationship with the player are false.

Following the alleged accusation of Thomas Partey of rape and sexual assault, Sara Bella has come out to intimate that she has nothing going on between herself and the Ghanaian international.

According to her, she is an Iraqi, different from Thomas Partey’s girlfriend who’s a Moroccan. Thus, she has advised that her photos should not be linked with any stories that have got anything o do with Thomas Partey.

In an Instagram update, she wrote:

“Hi everyone, this story is meant for Arsenal fans, especially Thoams Partey fans, so I have each other into it well.”

“So to clear up the confusion, please stop accusing me, I’m not Partey’s girlfriend, not even his wife. I was born in Iraq and my nationality is Iraqi and I live in Iraq.

“So all I know is that his actual girlfriend is from Morocco not from Iraq. And I’m really tired of all accusations linked to me.“

“So please, stop it. There are bad people and bad journalism that took my photos and took my Instagram page and wrote some bad articles about me…stop accusing, stop hurting me by words.”

My nickname is Sarabella, not my actual name. So that’s all I want to say, thank you for listening.”

Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend after he refused to marry her

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has come under intense rape allegations by his Moroccan lover Sarah Bella after turning down her request to make her a wife.

A few days ago, the Arsenal midfielder was linked to a rape case involving an unnamed premier league player at the North London club.

It is reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. Partey spent this period in Ghana, which means he’s not the alleged sex offender as speculated.

But fresh reports emerging suggest Thomas Partey’s girlfriend from Morocco is behind the sex allegations against him. This is because he rejected her demand to marry her during their trip to Spain.

“Thomas Partey will be absolved of all accusations since the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew the [email protected] charges against the football player citing insufficient evidence, but it’s not all done yet because another woman who also falsely accused him is aggravating the situation,” an insider said.

