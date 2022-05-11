- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who is still trending following her decision to post her raw nakedness on social media has once again made a wild allegation.

This time around the self-acclaimed mental health advocate has revealed that deputy captain of the Blackstars Thomas Partey requested nude photos and videos of her.

According to her, the Arsenal midfielder made a lot of promises to her just to send him the photos and videos.

She claimed that Thomas Partey promised her an undisclosed amount of cash and a trip to London for vacation.

Abena Korkor further indicated that a lot of musicians and footballers come into her DM requesting help so they can trend on social media.