Thomas Partey name mentioned by Abena Korkor in her new exposè

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Abena Korkor and Thomas Partey
Abena Korkor who is still trending following her decision to post her raw nakedness on social media has once again made a wild allegation.

This time around the self-acclaimed mental health advocate has revealed that deputy captain of the Blackstars Thomas Partey requested nude photos and videos of her.

According to her, the Arsenal midfielder made a lot of promises to her just to send him the photos and videos.

She claimed that Thomas Partey promised her an undisclosed amount of cash and a trip to London for vacation.

Watch the video below:

Abena Korkor further indicated that a lot of musicians and footballers come into her DM requesting help so they can trend on social media.

    Source:Ghpage

