Thomas Partey’s performance in the Black Stars has become abysmal after he converted to Islam – Bongo Ideas

One of the names Ghanaians have scolded in the Black Star Squad is Thomas Partey. He has been slammed for showing less commitment anytime he’s playing for Ghana.

As submitted by these critics, Thomas Partey makes it seem that he was forced to represent the senior national team meanwhile it’s an honour for him to be given the opportunity to represent the nation on the biggest stage of football.

His game against Uruguay has put him in a more critical corner as Ghanaians are calling for him to stop playing for the Senior National Team because he has not lived up to the standard like how he was rated.

Bongo Ideas, a controversial blogger and pundit share the same idea with comments coming regards to Partey’s performance in the Black Star jersey. According to him, his performance is abysmal.

But he seem to know and studied more about the player. Commenting under a post, Bongo Ideas pointed out that Thomas Partey has become more ‘poor’ in performing to the expectation of the Black Stars after he converted to Islam.

What has religion got to do with one’s output of work? Well, Bongo Ideas thinks there’s a relation to it and as such he strongly affirms his claims.