Three arrested in Alabar daylight robbery case

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the daylight robbery incident that happened at the Alabar market in Kumasi.

The Police in hot pursuit of Hamza Nuhu aged 22, Salifu Iddrisu, 18; and Ali Razak, 18; have arrested and detained them while shooting Hamza down in the process and leaving him with bullet wounds in the thigh.

The robbers with loaded firearms stormed the Alabar market and made away with a lot of cash in a much talked about daylight robbery incident on Friday, October 30, 2020.

As per reports gathered on Friday, the robbers shot down a man in cold blood and left his lifeless body at his shop.

Apparently, the deceased identified as Anwar Hussain was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Two others were also injured in the process and are currently receiving treatment at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

According to the further reports, the gang first attacked and fired shots at a businessman returning from the bank.

Afterward, the robbers allegedly attacked some market sellers and took cash from them as well.

After their arrest, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt trying to chase down the other assailants.