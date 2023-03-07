Musician Sista Afia has cried out about how some Tiktok influencers charge artists vast amounts of money to promote their songs for them.

According to her, she is still wondering why these Tiktokers would do promotional videos for Nigerian artists for free and would rather love to charge their Ghanaian artists.

She mentioned that some even go as high as charging an amount of Ghc 20k to promote songs on Tiktok for them.

“It’s really sad. Fine, you need to earn from your efforts but I have observed something on that side. They don’t promote our own as much as the Nigerians. It baffles me,” she said.

“Anytime I see a dance thing, it’s normally a Nigerian tune. Fine, maybe the Nigerian tune is the one that is widespread so maybe they [local influencers] use it to gather likes and views [to their channels] but we can start from there,”

Sista Afia cited an instance where an influencer would ask an artiste to pay “GHS20,000 for just TikTok and those things and then you go to the person’s page and you’d be like: ‘GHS20,000, I can give it to you but I don’t see any profit coming out of it‘.”

“Right now, everyone is charging for their service which is fine but when you’re promoting, promote ours [Ghanaians] more because right now if you go look at the dance challenges, most of them are doing Nigerian music. They don’t do our own and when you engage them, they’ll charge you a huge amount of money,” she bemoaned.

