I don’t regard Efia Odo as a musician-Sista Afia fires

It seems the longstanding feud between Sista Afia and Efia Odo is not ending anytime soon as the former has fired shots at Efia Odo.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker in an interview with Zionfelix indicated that she does not regard Efia Odo as a musician and will never listen to her songs.

Sista Afia belives Efia Odo is probably making music for fun and will only listen to he songs if she attaches seriousness to her craft.

According to Sista Afia, she knows who a talented person is and cannot describe Efia Odo as a talented musician.

Sista Afia further squashed any hope of featuring Efia Odo on any of her songs and added that its a big ‘No’.

“I haven’t listened to any of her songs and I don’t regard her as a musician. I mean Efia is somebody I wouldn’t listen to her music. Maybe she is probably doing it for fun or something.

We all know what we want to listen to and I am not sure I will listen to her. Maybe if she comes back with a good song, then I’ll try to listen but for now, it’s a no. I am not interested, music is not just fun, it’s a talent and I know a talent when I see one”, Sista Afia asserted.

Recently, Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo ventured into music with two songs dubbed ‘Roll Over’ and ‘Getting The Bag’.