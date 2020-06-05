- Advertisement -

Fameye has become the latest person to be bashed on social media by a fan for his one-way style of songs.

Recently, high-life musician Bisa Kdei was bashed by some people saying all his songs were funeral songs a comment which didn’t go down well with the ‘Mansa’ hitmaker.

Fameye recently released a song to eulogize Okomfour Kwadee but a fan after listening to the song came out to bash Fameye.

Also Read: Rev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

The fan with the username @Original_KW stated that Ghanaians are tired of hearing Fameye always say he is suffering attacking if whether he thinks he is the only one who is ‘bleeding’.

He posted: “Chale, squad for get different content give Fameye waa. Every song he go make biaa the content be ‘nothing I get’ like ebi only am p3 dey struggle for life. Tsw”

But Fameye who seemed pissed over the comments clapped back at the fan asking him to go back and listen to all his song to see how many times he mentioned he is suffering in a song.

He responded: “Tins only go bee for you on social media !nokwr3 bia nim? Go lisin all my sngs I drp not features I no get 1 single Sef I talk say I Dey suffer for inside nothing I get sef I no talk say I Dey sofa just my recent song I did to honor Kwaadee is actually the song I sed … kwasia”.

Also Read: Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

See screenshot below: