Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Rev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has in new video eulogize Rev Obofour.

The singer in a convo with ace newsman FiiFi Pratt of Kingdom FM, an Accra based radio station said Rev Obofour is a good man who pretty much is his ‘spiritual blogger’.

According to him, the man of God has really been of great help to him. Though he has known him not for a long time, he has proven to be a father to him.

In the radio interview, he recounted the first time he came in contact with him; he said Rev Obofour called him when he least expected it to come and perform at his church in Tema.

Surprisingly when he got to the church it was a wedding ceremony. He had to do the magic without any rehearsal and wow the congregants.

Fast-forwarding of his speech on the radio, he stated that Rev Obofour through his manager dashed him money two days after he had performed at his church.

He indicated that he would forever be grateful to him not only for the money but also for the free hype he gave in the presence of thousands of people at his church.

On the matter of fake pastor, he added his voice saying once there is a word as ‘Fake’ that means there are some fake pastors in the world especially Ghana.

