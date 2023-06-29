- Advertisement -

The decision of Sarkodie choosing to respond to Yvonne Nelson‘s allegations that he forced her to abort their baby has gotten a lot of people angry.

One such person is now popular Tiktoker Frafrahemaa who has launched an attack on the rapper and cursed him for what he has done to inflict more pain on the actress.

According to her, what Sarkodie did was immorally wrong and shocked as to how he wants to handle the case now that it’s in the public domain.

In a video sighted, she burst out by saying that the daughter of the rapper named Titi would also face a similar thing adding that hers might even be worse than that of Yvonne Nelson.

She threw a subliminal shot at Shatta Wale saying Titi in future was going to date an irresponsible man just like her father’s former best friend.

Thus calling out Shatta Wale for being irresponsible and not catering for his son with Michy.

Watch the video below:

