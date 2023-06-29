type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTiti in future would date an irresponsible guy like Shatta Wale -...
Entertainment

Titi in future would date an irresponsible guy like Shatta Wale – Frafrahemaa tells Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Shatta-Wale-Titi-Sarkodie-and-frafrahemaa
Shatta-Wale-Titi-Sarkodie-and-frafrahemaa
- Advertisement -

The decision of Sarkodie choosing to respond to Yvonne Nelson‘s allegations that he forced her to abort their baby has gotten a lot of people angry.

One such person is now popular Tiktoker Frafrahemaa who has launched an attack on the rapper and cursed him for what he has done to inflict more pain on the actress.

According to her, what Sarkodie did was immorally wrong and shocked as to how he wants to handle the case now that it’s in the public domain.

Also Read: Abusuapayin Judas shades Sarkodie after reading ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’

In a video sighted, she burst out by saying that the daughter of the rapper named Titi would also face a similar thing adding that hers might even be worse than that of Yvonne Nelson.

She threw a subliminal shot at Shatta Wale saying Titi in future was going to date an irresponsible man just like her father’s former best friend.

Thus calling out Shatta Wale for being irresponsible and not catering for his son with Michy.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Sarkodie can sue Yvonne Nelson – Arnold Baidoo

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 29, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    75.4 ° F
    75.4 °
    75.4 °
    87 %
    1.9mph
    96 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways