Titi who is the daughter of Ghanaian prolific rapper Sarkodie has gained applause from some fans after she was captured in a video showing off her rap skills.

Looks like Sarkodie is trying hard to make Titi follow his footsteps in the music industry and has been teaching her some of the techniques in the game.

At first, Sarkodie gave fans a view of Titi giving an Accapella little did we know that she could rap on a beat and nail it very well too.

During a live video where the rapper was trying to engage the fans, he decided to make fans have a feel of what Titi has in her by asking her to drop some bars for his fans who were streaming live.

Sarkodie played her the instrumentals for his Gimme Way song and allowed Titi to do her thing.

Watch the video below:

Some fans after listening to Titi’s rap lines asked if whether Sarkodie would allow her to mount his Rapperholic stage since they would love to hear more of her rap.

Titi responded that she wasn’t going to perform on the Rapperholic stage.

In other news, with some few days to the Rapperholic concert which is scheduled to come off on December 25, some fans are complaining about the price of the tickets which ranges from Ghc8k to Ghc500.