Toddler found sleeping peacefully under rubbles in Turkey
News

Toddler found sleeping peacefully under rubbles in Turkey

By Qwame Benedict
Toddler-Turkey rescued
Toddler-Turkey
The security personnel working hard to rescue people trapped under the rubble in Turkey have successfully rescued a toddler who was sleeping peacefully.

The small youngster appeared perplexed when the rescue personnel found him, according to a video posted on the verified Cbsnews TikTok account.

He expressed his surprise by asking “What’s happening” in his own tongue using terms that were translated from it.

The youngster was comforted by the rescue personnel, who informed him that nothing was wrong and that it was a good morning.

Watch the video below:

A toddler was found sleeping under rubble in southern Turkey after the deadly earthquakes.

In other news, the rescue team are making a frantic effort to locate Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who is said to be trapped under the rubble after their building collapsed.

News has been tripling in since yesterday with people saying that the former Black stars player has been found alive and has been rushed to the hospital.

But news reports from his team suggest that the footballer has not been found and that the earlier reports about him being found were a case of wrong identity.

    Source:GhPage

