type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTonto Dikeh begs for mercy on Akuapem Poloo amid sentencing
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh begs for mercy on Akuapem Poloo amid sentencing

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tonto Dikeh and Akuapem Poloo
Tonto Dikeh and Akuapem Poloo
- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo since her imprisonment has received support from several bearings, in and out of Ghana.

Some celebrities especially the females have been vocal about her case and sentencing, sharing their opinions.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has also joined the many calls on President Akufo-Addo for the release of convicted actress Rosemond Brown known by many as Akuapem Poloo.

Sharing her view on the matter, the popular Nigerian actress maintained that though the actions of Akuapem Poloo is not to be condoned the jail term is too high/harsh and therefore calling on Nana Addo to pardon her.

Tonto Dikeh however called on her fellow Nigerians to show love and support to and Poloo and get her petition document filed up to get her back home to commune with her family and friends once again.

See what she posted on Facebook;

Tonto Dikeh post
Tonto Dikeh post
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
4.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News