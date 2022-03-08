Top 10 youngest billionaires in the world; The age of No.3 will shock you

- Advertisement -

Most of the billionaires we know are above 50 hence it’s evident that to accumulate a huge fortune, you must be old.

Notwithstanding this fact, there are a few outstanding people who have been able to defy the odds and become billionaires before even hitting age 30.

In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 youngest billionaires in the world.

1. Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried is just 29 years old and has a net worth of $25 billion. He built his staggering wealth from crypto at an astonishing speed.

In 2020, he gave $5 million to a pro-Biden super PAC, making him one of the president’s biggest donors.

2. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Gustav Magnar Witzoe is a 27 years old guy with a net worth of $4.3 billion.

Witzoe owns nearly half of SalMar ASA, the Norwegian salmon producer his father founded in 1991. His stake in the firm was gifted to him by his father in 2013.

3. Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin David Lehmann is still a teenager (18) from Germany with a net worth of $3.3 Billion.

Lehmann is now the world’s youngest billionaire after he officially inherited his father’s 50% stake in the German drugstore chain known as drogerie market.

4. Jonathan Kwok

Jonathan Kwokge is 29 years old with a net worth of $2.2 Billion.

Jonathan and his older brother, Geoffrey, 35, each inherited from their late father Walter Kwok a portion of his stake in Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties.

5. Wang Zelong

He is 24 years and has a net worth of $1.5 Billion. Wang inherited a stake worth more than $1.3 billion in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., which trades on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

6. Austin Russell

Austin is a 26 years old fine guy with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

He’s an optics prodigy, Russell dropped out of Stanford in 2012 after receiving a $100,000 Thiel Fellowship to start Luminar Technologies, which makes sensors autonomous vehicles.\

7. Katharina Andresen

Katharina G. Andresen

Katharina Andresen is aged 25 with a net worth of $1.4 Billion. The Andresen sisters each inherited 42% of Ferd, a Bærum, Norway-based investment company that reels in about $2 billion in annual revenue. Their father, Johan, still runs the business.

8. Alexandra Andresen

He is just a 24 year old with a net worth of $1.3 Billion (born 23 July 1996) to a Norwegian heiress.

She became the world’s youngest billionaire at age 19 in 2016 and held the position of the youngest billionaire on the Forbes list for three consecutive years.

9. Andy Fang

Andy Fang is the cofounder of the food delivery app DoorDash and serves as its head of consumer engineering. He is 30 with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

10. Stanley Tang

Stanely is 28 with a net worth of $1.1 billion. He’s the co-founder of DoorDash a food delivery app founded in 2013, which became more prevalent (and valuable) than ever during the pandemic as restaurants and customers pivoted to delivery.