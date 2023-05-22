Top 7 Senior High Schools with the most beautiful uniforms in Ghana

- Advertisement -

The beauty of a uniform is subjective and can vary from person to person. However, it’s worth noting that Ghanaian senior high schools typically have distinct and diverse uniforms that reflect the unique identity of each institution.

While it’s difficult to determine the “most beautiful” SHS uniforms in Ghana, this article provides you with some notable uniforms that are often appreciated for their design or visual appeal.

Keep in mind that this list is not exhaustive, and personal opinions may differ.

Archbishop Porter Girls SHS

In Takoradi, Western Region of Ghana, there exists this exceptional girls’ secondary school renowned for its remarkable school uniform.

Established in 1965, this educational institution holds a Catholic affiliation but warmly welcomes students from diverse religious backgrounds. The school’s uniform is considered the finest in Ghana consists of a striking gold skirt paired with an elegant off-white shirt.

Beyond its religious association, this college is celebrated for fostering an atmosphere conducive to learning, characterized by tranquillity and academic excellence.

Its motto, “Puritas Mentis Et Corporis,” encapsulates the school’s core values, emphasizing the importance of purity in both mind and body.

Holy Child School

Also known as Angel’s Hill, Holy Child is a renowned female secondary school situated in Cape Coast, Central Region of Ghana. It was established in 1946 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.

It proudly carries the moniker “Angel’s Hill.” Notably, all students at this esteemed institution are boarders. The college upholds the inspiring motto “Facta Non-Verba,” translating to “Action Not Words.”

The college uniform consists of a yellow shirt complemented by a brown skirt and waistcoat.

Kumasi Anglican

Located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana, Kumasi Anglican is a mixed secondary school established in 1973.

As a public institution, it holds the esteemed motto of unity, truth, and service.

Notably, this SHS is renowned for having the most stunning senior high school uniform in the entire Ashanti Region.

The uniform showcases an exquisite blend of pink, blue, and brown. Its truly captivating in its appeal.

St. Rose’s Senior High School

St Roses Secondary School is a renowned female secondary school located in Akwatia, within Ghana’s Eastern Region. Established in 1965 by the Dominican Sisters, this public SHS is widely known and referred to as Rosec.



The school’s motto, “truth and responsibility,” reflects its core values and commitment to fostering integrity and accountability among its students.

Rosec takes pride in its exceptional academic standards and nurturing learning environment.

With a strong emphasis on quality education, the school has earned a reputation for delivering excellent results and equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for their future endeavours.

One notable aspect of Rosec is its visually appealing and distinguished school uniform, widely regarded as the finest in the Eastern Region.

The uniform showcases a striking combination of blue and white colours, symbolizing the school’s commitment to professionalism and unity.

Throughout its long-standing history, Rosec has remained dedicated to empowering young women and providing them with ample opportunities for growth and personal development.

With a supportive faculty and a diverse range of extracurricular activities, the school encourages students to explore their passions, develop their talents, and become well-rounded individuals.

Wesley Girls High School

Wesley Girls’ High School, situated in Cape Coast, Central Region, is an esteemed all-girls college with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1836.



The college was aptly named after John Wesley, the renowned founder of Methodism. Regarded as one of the top educational institutions in the nation, Wesley Girls’ High School boasts an impressive roster of accomplished alumni.

Embodying their motto of “live pure, speak true, right wrong, follow the king,” Wesley Girls’ High School upholds a strong commitment to integrity, righteousness, and loyalty.



The visual appeal of their uniforms is unparalleled, captivating all who behold them. The combination of yellow and green in their skirts, shirts, and ties creates a timeless aesthetic, adding to the school’s distinctive charm.



Prepare to be amazed by the exquisite uniform designs of Wesley Girls’ High School.

Adisadel College

It is a public high school and is also known as ADISCO. The college is an all-boys boarding school located in the Central Region, Cape Coast.

It was established in 1910 by Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn.



Its motto, when translated into English, means either the first or with the first. Their colours, black and white, are used to design a striped uniform, which is quite beautiful and reminiscent of a zebra.

Ghana National College

Ghana National College is a renowned mixed public secondary school situated in Cape Coast, Central Region.

Founded on July 20th, 1948, by the visionary Kwame Nkrumah, it has been affectionately known by its nickname “Nashnal”. With a motto of “pro patria,” meaning “for one’s country,” the college upholds a strong commitment to national service.

Nashnal boasts a striking uniform, characterized by a harmonious blend of maroon, green, and cream colours. This visually appealing combination enhances the school’s aesthetic appeal and promotes a sense of unity among its students.