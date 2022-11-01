East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye has gone on social media to cry out after spending an amount of Ghc 1710 to fuel her car tank to its maximum limit.

Times are hard and the prices of things have skyrocketed including the price fuel which increases each passing day.

According to the actress and movie producer, she used to fill her tank with Ghc 1000 worth of fuel but due to the hardship in the country, she now has to pay more for the same quantity of fuel.

She posted: “1000ghs to 1710ghs for my tank ??”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted a 10 percent increase in prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with petrol and diesel likely to see an increase between GHS 3 and GHS 8 effective Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

COPEC says this has been as a result of the international price movements of petroleum products.

Currently, some Oil Marketing Companies are selling petrol at GHS 17 while diesel sells at GHS 19.

“We are certain that one of the key things confronting the generality of Ghanaians currently has to do with fuel prices that keep increasing week in, week out. As of October 28, we were doing an average GHS 14 for petrol while diesel was averaging between GHS 17 to GHS 19 a litre,” says Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah.