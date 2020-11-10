- Advertisement -

Actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to claims on social media that her daughter Nhyira was fathered by the CEO of Adonko and Angel Broadcasting Network Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Yesterday, an audio of a yet-to-be-identified lady surfaced on social media where the lady alleged that the daughter of Tracey Boakye who was rumoured to be the child of former president Mahama is actually the baby of Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The mystery woman revealed in the audio that she’s distant relative to Actress/Producer Tracey Boakye. In the audio, the woman alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a chronic womanizer.

Trust Tracey Boakye not to sit and allow things like this slide as she has come out to react to the said allegation from the mysterious woman claiming to be her distant relative.

In a new video shared, Tracey Boakye is heard saying that people don’t respect in Ghana otherwise no one would have even thought of dragging Dr Kweku Oteng’s name into this matter.

According to her, the business mogul didn’t even know she was pregnant talk more of being the one responsible for the pregnancy.

Tracey continued that instead of people praising Kweku Oteng for reducing unemployment in the country, they are rather tagging him to her daughter when he knows nothing about it.

As expected of Tracey, she bragged that those who are behind this new development have achieved nothing in life because if they had achieved what she has they wouldn’t waste their time talking about this issue because they are big girls.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Dr Kwaku Oteng is rumoured to have impregnanted a Ghanaian lady by the name Aniwaa.

Blowing the cover to the public, an Instagram blogger identified as Those Called Celebs revealed that Aniwaa is Akua GMB’s friend but after all, she did for her, she stabbed her at the back by sleeping with her now ex-husband.

Per the source’s information, Dr Kwaku Oteng might soon be walking down the aisle with this lady [Aniwaa] as his next wife.