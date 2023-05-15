- Advertisement -

Mother’s Day celebration around the world on Sunday, May 14, created lovely memories for people who shared special moments with their mothers and wives.

And as anticipated, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband gave their fans something to talk about as they joined the bandwagon to take a bite of the spotlight on social media.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah was among the romantic men who made it known to the world that he found the best and most wonderful mother in his beloved wife, actress Tracey Boakye.

The attention-hungry couple rubbed their marriage in our faces once again as Frank expressed his love for Tracey in the most romantic way.

Frank-Badu-Ntiamoah-and-Tracey-Boakye

He took to his Instagram handle to publish a video presenting gifts to his wife including a bouquet of pink flowers.

The caption of the video read: “From the kids and myself, we wish u a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Thanks for being the best and wonderful mom, we love you Tracey Boakye

The actress on the other hand shared a second video different from what her hubby posted, writing, “To my handsome husband @frank_badu_ntiamoah and my adorable kids I say thank you”

