type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTracey Boakye receives flowers from her husband on Mother's Day
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye receives flowers from her husband on Mother’s Day

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah
- Advertisement -

Mother’s Day celebration around the world on Sunday, May 14, created lovely memories for people who shared special moments with their mothers and wives.

And as anticipated, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband gave their fans something to talk about as they joined the bandwagon to take a bite of the spotlight on social media.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah was among the romantic men who made it known to the world that he found the best and most wonderful mother in his beloved wife, actress Tracey Boakye.

The attention-hungry couple rubbed their marriage in our faces once again as Frank expressed his love for Tracey in the most romantic way.

Frank-Badu-Ntiamoah-and-Tracey-Boakye
Frank-Badu-Ntiamoah-and-Tracey-Boakye

He took to his Instagram handle to publish a video presenting gifts to his wife including a bouquet of pink flowers.

The caption of the video read: “From the kids and myself, we wish u a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Thanks for being the best and wonderful mom, we love you Tracey Boakye

The actress on the other hand shared a second video different from what her hubby posted, writing, “To my handsome husband @frank_badu_ntiamoah and my adorable kids I say thank you”

READ ALSO: Moment Abeiku Santana fights and threatens to slap Bulldog on live TV (Video)

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Monday, May 15, 2023
    Accra
    heavy intensity rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News