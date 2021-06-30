type here...
Tracey Boakye to recruit young talents into her movie production firm

By Lizbeth Brown
Tracey Boakye
Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye has opened up slots in her production firm to recruit young talents aspiring to be in the movie industry.

The CEO of Shakira Movie Production in an Instagram post called on young talents to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Tracey Boakye also bragged about how she has produced 14 movies under her firm and is ready to do more.

According to Tracey, she relocated to Ghana to pursue her acting career despite her mother’s objection.

She wrote; “Told mum 14years ago in London, that I wanna go back to Ghana and work hard on my dream (Actress), she got mad, but I told her I will make her proud one day, she should just let me go back to Ghana, because that’s where I see my Blessings. 14 SELF PRODUCED MOVIES UNDER MY PRODUCTION, Shakira movie production and I’m ready to do more. So help me God ?. I DON’T GIVE UP TILL I’M DONE ?. My life at 30 ???. See you on Saturday inside my studio.”

Watch the video below;

Source:Ghpage

