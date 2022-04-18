Tracey Boakye subtly replies to Ayisha Modi over claims that she slept with her mother’s husband in the UK

- Advertisement -

Beef in recent times has become something to expect – it makes social media fun tho, we love the buzz that comes with it.

The Ghanaian social media space is no exception. It never ceases to serve netizens with surprising beef between popular figures in the country.

It can be remembered, that the unofficial PRO for 1GAD, Ayisha Modi came on social media in a live video to make wild allegations against Tracey Boakye.

According to Ayisha Modi, the well-to-do Kumawood Movie Actress and Producer has slept with her biological mother’s husband and this has resulted in the mother disowning her and evicting her from the house in the UK after she found out.

In the live video that attracted quite a good number of viewers online, Ayisha Modi explained that Tracey Boakye’s alleged dishonourable doing has led to a huge family issue.

Ayisha continued that according to her sources, Tracey’s mother hates her and has gone a step ahead to cut ties with her as a result of what she did.

These wild but unconfirmed claims by Ayisha Modi have garnered serious conversation online.

Social Media ‘Konkonsah’ investigators have since been at work to uncover the truth behind these claims that went viral.

As if she knew what netizens wanted, Tracey Boakye has subtly debunked rumours of having issues with her mother to talk of disowning her.

In a series of posts, Tracey Boakye has shared a beautiful photo of herself and her mother and her husband (one Ayisha claims she slept with) together with their children all smiling beautifully and posing for the camera.

Decrypting from the caption, the claims by Ayisha Modi are all untrue and unsubstantiated.

One could see from the pictures that Tracey is on good terms with her mother and nothing can break the bond between them.

She wrote; “Mum and her girls. Meet the beautiful woman who carried me in her womb for 9 months and my beautiful sis”.

In another post, she captioned, “My family, my everything. @nana_akua_nhyira_ was still asleep“.